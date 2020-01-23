Sanjeev Balyan calls for 10% reservation for Western UP in JNU, Jamia to 'fix anti-national sloganeering'

Meerut: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday requested Rajnath Singh to grant 10 per cent reservation to people from western Uttar Pradesh in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, claiming then nobody will be able to make anti-national slogans.

While addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Meerut, the BJP lawmaker said, "Main Rajnath ji se nivedan karoonga, jo JNU, Jamia mein desh ke virodh mein naare lagate hain inka ilaaj ek hi hai, pashchim Uttar Pradesh ka wahan 10 per cent reservation karwa do, sabka ilaaj kar denge, kisi ki zarurat nahi padne ki (Those who raise anti-national slogans in JNU and Jamia, there is only one treatment... I would request Rajnath ji to give 10 per cent reservation to Western Uttar Pradesh there."

Balyan claimed that after the CAA was passed, there were attempts to create unrest in different cities in UP like Muzzafarnagar, Meerut and Bijnor. "Where did these people come from? Why did they come out on the streets?" Balyan asked.

The CAA is about giving citizenship and not taking it away, he said and added that as compared to JNU and Jamia, there are more students in Meerut College who support the citizenship Act. Singh also participated in an awareness campaign organised by the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh at a rally in Meerut yesterday said that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre does not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims and those who have problems with the law can come to us.

''We promised that we will bring CAA. We have fulfilled our promise. We did nothing wrong. We didn't do any injustice to anyone. The law was brought in the best interest of the country. Despite our sincere efforts, the law is being seen from the point of view of Hindus and Muslims. I want to say that those who have problems with the law, they can come to us,'' he said.

Aa per the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.

