Santoor Mom Rachna Vs Umair Row: Everything You Need To Know About The Viral Scandal

Instagram influencer Rachna, commonly referred to as "Santoor Mom" for her nickname, has suddenly found herself mired in a raging social media frenzy despite the fact that her account has been used as a forum for sharing wholesome family content all along.

As of January 9, "Santoor Mom Rachna" continues to be the most searched term on Google and X (formerly Twitter), which represents the ever-unpredictable nature of social fame.

Emergence Of 'Santoor Mom' Rachna

Rachna developed such a massive following that it was measured in millions through showcasing her life as a colourful mother of two. She shares mainly motherhood content based on her son, Rudra. The nickname "Santoor Mom" owes its origin to the common Indian advert feature of a mother having such a youthful appearance that it resonated well with her target audience.

Rumors Of '7-Minute Video' Fuel Outrage

The latest controversy is a result of the distribution of "links" for videos purported to show a “7-minute” or "19-minute" video of Rachna.

Allegations: Rumors regarding the footage involve "questionable or inappropriate" activity between the footage subjects, Rachna, and her son. Such allegations have led to widespread outrage against the influencer for allegedly professing unethical standards for interaction.

Counter-Argument: Devoted fans and many commentators have come to her defense, suggesting the clips are being presented out of context. They insist the videos are simply an expression of the loving relationship the mother has with her son and that the "indecent" act is simply story constructed by clickbait videos.

The Shadow Of The 'Umair MMS' Row

The hullabaloo over Rachna has been further fueled by its proximity to the 'Umair MMS' scandal that has broken out recently. It has been noticed that a certain pattern is being established with the use of ‘leaked content’ stories for hunting ‘popular’ influencers.

Danger Of Malicious Links

"Leaked video" links are warned against by cyber experts, as these are "phishing" traps aimed at stealing individuals' data or planting malware in the devices of those interested in such videos.

A Pattern of Unverified Claims Going Viral

In spite of the online frenzy, there has been no credible evidence or confirmation of the existence of the alleged scandalous video of 7 minutes as has been posted on some anonymous online forums:

Unproven allegations spread faster than fact-based corrections.

AI and Misattribution: There are concerns that videos are regularly misattributed to celebrities or influencers using deepfakes or deceiving images. Reputational Damage: The rapid pace at which a viral trend can shift public perceptions, independent of factual merit, is a threat to online creators.

