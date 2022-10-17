SAP India and Zee Business launch the fourth edition of Dare to Dream Awards 2022

Mumbai: Considered the 'growth engine of India,' the Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) have a catalytic role to play in the prosperity of the country and accelerating India's journey to 'Amrit Kaal.' Today, MSMEs are the second-largest source of new jobs and produce a wide variety of goods and services. Responsible for driving around one-third of the country's GDP, the sector is a significant driver of employment growth and opportunities.

The SAP Dare to Dream Awards 2022 are intended to honor the MSME heroes, showcase and celebrate their visionary zeal to use a 'digital mindset' to foster a positive socioeconomic impact, find greater opportunities and navigate an uncertain future. The awards are presented in partnership with Zee Business and are expected to provide the SME ecosystem with chivalric inspiration.

Commenting on the launch, Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, " SAP's journey in India has always been aligned with nation-building programmes that have had a significant impact on over 300 million Indians. We have always believed in the combined strength of India's mid-market and have promoted their development, whether it is serving as the technology partner to develop a workforce of the future, being a trusted advisor to the SME community, or boosting the nation's innovation ecosystem. This programme aims to recognize and honour all business heroes leading us towards the development of the New India."

This is the fourth edition of Dare to Dream Awards and will commemorate the unwavering spirit of Indian businesspeople who overcame market disruption in the last year by using their hardship to their advantage. Over the years, the initiative has inspired business innovators to brave the disruptive challenges of the business environment and convert adversity to their advantage by leveraging technology.

Rajeev Singh, Vice-President, Midmarket and Emerging Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent, added, "Indian MSMEs and its business leaders hold power to transform not just India's economy but also the lives of billions of Indians. They account for 27% of the total contribution to India's GDP, with considerable headroom for growth. As we celebrate 75 years of India's independence, we are gearing up for the next big leap that is being shaped by pioneers of the new India."

The theme for this year will look at the "next huge leap" by the pioneers of modern India. Business titans, well-known thought leaders, and other seasoned professionals from the sector will all congregate under one roof for the award ceremony. The big award presentation is set for November 16, 2022, at The Taj Lands' End in Mumbai. The leadership lectures, debates, and panel discussions at this year's edition will pave the way for MSMEs to assume the responsibility of leading India in 2047.

Commenting on the initiative, Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, said, "The success of MSMEs in linking Bharat to India is one of the lesser told stories of India Inc. The Dare to Dream initiative launched in association with SAP is a testament to these extraordinary stories empowering millions of Indians through job creation and entrepreneurship. With this, we hope there's more recognition and appreciation for unheard voices."

The award will recognize the virtuous contributions of eminent business leaders in 12 categories giving over 50 awards. The jury panel comprises illustrious personalities from the industry. They will recognize the business leaders who have been pioneers in innovation, technology, digital transformation, and winning customers.

