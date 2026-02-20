'Viral MMS' scam alert: Who is Sarah Baloch? The Pakistan creator caught in a deceptive 'Assam' cyberattack

'Viral MMS' scam alert: A complex cyberattack is currently targeting Indian social media users by misusing the identity of Pakistani influencer Sarah Baloch. Cybercriminals are spreading a "viral MMS" story linked to a fake "Assam incident" to trick unsuspecting users into clicking harmful links that compromise personal data and device security.

Security experts have issued an urgent online safety alert. They warn that the trending content is a misleading "phishing" campaign aimed at taking advantage of local curiosity.

Who is Sarah Baloch? Why is her image being used?

Sarah Baloch is a well-known Pakistani content creator famous for her lifestyle, fashion, and travel vlogs. With a large follower base on Instagram and TikTok, her high engagement rates make her an attractive target for "clickbait" scams.

In this case, hackers have reused old, unrelated footage of the influencer. By placing her image with provocative headlines, they ensure the content spreads quickly across WhatsApp groups and Facebook "Suggested" feeds. It is important to note that Sarah Baloch has no connection to the content of these links. Her image is being used without her consent.

The 'Assam' deception: How the phishing scam works

To target users in India, scammers use a technique called localization. The harmful messages often include captions like "Shocking news from Assam" or "Assam viral video incident" to attract regional interest.

The hook: A suggestive or blurred thumbnail of Baloch is combined with a sensational headline about Assam.

The redirection: Clicking the link does not lead to a news report. Instead, users are directed through several questionable domains.

The payload: These sites often ask users to "Verify Age" by entering social media credentials or try to install spyware or adware in the background.

How to identify a fake viral link

Spotting these warning signs can protect you from identity theft or financial fraud:

Context mismatch: If a video of a Pakistani influencer is linked to a local event in Assam, it is almost certainly a scam.

Suspicious URLs: Trusted news comes from reliable domains (e.g., timesofindia.indiatimes.com). Scammers use shortened or nonsensical links like bit.ly/3xyz or wp-update-news.co.

The 'share to watch' trap: If a site requires you to share the link with "10 WhatsApp groups" to unlock the video, it is a viral scam meant to make you an unwitting distributor for hackers.

Protection protocol: What to do if you clicked

If you receive these messages or have already interacted with one, follow these steps right away:

Do not share: Delete the message and let the sender know that the link is harmful.

Clear browser data: If you clicked the link, close the tab and clear your mobile browser's cache and cookies to remove any tracking scripts.

Check app permissions: Go to your phone settings and make sure no unknown apps have been given "Accessibility" or "Notification" permissions.

Enable 2FA: Make sure your social media and banking apps have two-factor authentication turned on to block unauthorized access, even if your password was stolen.

