BIHAR ELECTION RESULT

Sarairanjan Election Results 2025: JDU’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary Wins With 1,02,792 Votes

Sarairanjan Election Result 2025: In the 2025 Bihar assembly election Vijay Kumar Choudhary of JD(U) won from Sarairanjan constituency with 1,02,792 votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sarairanjan Election Results 2025: JDU’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary Wins With 1,02,792 VotesSarairanjan election results 2025 (Image: X/@@VijayKChy)

Sarairanjan Election Result 2025: JDU veteran leader and minister in Nitish Kumar’s government, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, won the Sarairanjan Assembly seat in the 2020 elections. He received 72,523 votes, defeating RJD candidate Arvind Kumar Sahni, who got 68,801 votes. Election in Sarairanjan was held in November 2025. This time too, a tough contest was seen between the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly election Vijay Kumar Choudhary of JD(U) won from Sarairanjan constituency with 1,02,792 votes.

