Sasikala-Ramadoss alliance adds twist to Tamil Nadu Elections, may dent NDA prospects

Tamil Nadu’s electoral battle has taken a dramatic turn with a last-minute alliance between VK Sasikala’s All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) and S Ramadoss’s Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a move that could complicate the prospects of the NDA in the state.

The new front has announced plans to contest all 234 Assembly seats, bringing together the Thevar and Vanniyar community bases. The alliance is positioning itself as a spoiler, particularly targeting the AIADMK-led NDA by aiming to split key vote banks.

Both Sasikala and Ramadoss have framed the election as a fight against those they accuse of “betrayal”.

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Although Sasikala remains disqualified from contesting elections due to her conviction in the disproportionate assets case linked to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, she continues to play a central political role through messaging and strategy.

Her criticism is largely directed at Edappadi K Palaniswami and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, both now aligned with the NDA.

Sasikala’s sense of grievance dates back to the aftermath of Jayalalithaa’s death, when she elevated Palaniswami to the Chief Minister’s post after removing O Panneerselvam during a power struggle. However, while she was serving her prison term, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam joined forces, took control of the party, and expelled her.

Since her release, she has not been reinstated, strengthening her claims of betrayal.

Her tensions have deepened further after Dhinakaran also reconciled with the AIADMK and joined the NDA fold. In previous elections, the division of Thevar votes has already hurt the AIADMK, especially in southern districts since 2019. The new alliance could intensify this fragmentation.

On the other side, Ramadoss’s decision is shaped by both political and personal factors. The PMK founder is currently at odds with his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is aligned with the NDA.

This internal rift has spilled into the electoral arena, with Ramadoss banking on his longstanding influence among Vanniyar voters in northern Tamil Nadu.

While both leaders recognise that winning a majority may be difficult, their focus appears to be on disrupting their rivals’ chances.

“Every party hopes to win, but they also want to defeat betrayers,” said Elanthamil Arvalan, highlighting the alliance’s central message.

Their strategy rests on the likelihood of a fragmented verdict. In a multi-cornered contest, even a small shift in votes across constituencies could prove decisive, especially in closely fought seats involving the AIADMK and its allies.

The BJP, however, has dismissed concerns about the alliance’s impact. State vice-president RN Jayaprakash said, “They are two individuals—how can they affect anyone's prospects? Each of them has just one vote in a constituency.”

Tamil Nadu is now heading towards a highly competitive, multi-cornered election, with key players including the DMK, AIADMK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and the newly formed Sasikala–Ramadoss front.

While the electoral strength of the new alliance remains uncertain, its entry has added a fresh layer of complexity. Personal rivalries, shifting loyalties, and caste-based equations could all play a decisive role in shaping the final outcome.