Sasikala to unveil new party name, confirms plan to contest TN polls

V.K. Sasikala, former close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics, on Thursday announced that the name of her new political party will be revealed within a week. She also confirmed that the party will contest the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Sasikala said preparations for the party’s formal launch were progressing steadily. “The name of the party will be announced within a week,” she said, adding that discussions regarding a possible electoral alliance were currently underway.

“We are holding talks regarding an alliance, and it will culminate in a good decision,” she noted, without disclosing details about potential partners.

Her remarks have sparked fresh political speculation, as the state’s major parties intensify their groundwork ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

When asked whether the limited time remaining before the elections would pose a challenge to building a new party structure, Sasikala exuded confidence.

She said that the people of Tamil Nadu are familiar with her political journey and public life, and therefore, the party would not face significant hurdles in mobilising support.

Political observers view Sasikala’s announcement as a significant development in the evolving political landscape of Tamil Nadu, where realignments and alliance strategies are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections.

During her interaction with the media, Sasikala also paid tribute to veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Nallakannu, who passed away on Wednesday.

Remembering him as a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor, she said he remained steadfast in his commitment to his movement despite never holding positions such as Member of Parliament or Member of the Legislative Assembly. “He was affectionate with everyone and stayed true to his ideology throughout his life. His passing is a huge and irreparable loss to his family and his movement,” she said.

With her latest announcement, Sasikala has signalled her intent to re-enter the electoral arena in a decisive manner, setting the stage for heightened political activity in the months ahead.