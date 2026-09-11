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Satya Niketan building collapse: Absconding accused Shubham Tyagi surrenders before Delhi court

Advocate Shubham Tyagi, who had been evading arrest in the Satya Niketan building collapse case, surrendered before the Patiala House Court on Friday, a day after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. The Delhi Police has sought two days of custodial interrogation of Tyagi and co-accused Sudhanshu Lovenish Kumar, who is associated with the operation of the paying-guest (PG) facility in the building.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Absconding accused Shubham Tyagi surrenders before Delhi court
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Satya Niketan building collapse: Absconding accused Shubham Tyagi surrenders before Delhi court
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