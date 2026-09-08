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  • /Satya Niketan building collapse: After 7 deaths, MCD swings into action, begins demolition of dilapidated structures

Satya Niketan building collapse: After 7 deaths, MCD swings into action, begins demolition of dilapidated structures

MCD has started demolishing unsafe buildings near the Satya Niketan collapse site and inspecting PGs across Delhi. The drive follows the deaths of seven people in the building collapse.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: After 7 deaths, MCD swings into action, begins demolition of dilapidated structures
Image Credit: Site of the five-storey building collapse at Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus. (Photo: ANI)

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Satya Niketan building collapse: After 7 deaths, MCD swings into action, begins demolition of dilapidated structures
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