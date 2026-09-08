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  • /Unmasking the 'PG Mafia': CJP drops 7 demands and demands ministerial scalps after Satya Niketan tragedy

Unmasking the 'PG Mafia': CJP drops 7 demands and demands ministerial scalps after Satya Niketan tragedy

Following the fatal Satya Niketan building collapse, the Cockroach Janata Party has placed seven demands before the government, including a PG mafia probe and Rs 1 crore compensation.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Unmasking the 'PG Mafia': CJP drops 7 demands and demands ministerial scalps after Satya Niketan tragedy
Image Credit: CJP drops 7 demands and demands ministerial scalps after Satya Niketan tragedy.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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