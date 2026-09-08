/Unmasking the 'PG Mafia': CJP drops 7 demands and demands ministerial scalps after Satya Niketan tragedy

An independent criminal investigation should be initiated by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) into the criminal-political nexus causing the unchecked private paying guests market owing to the Satya Niketan building collapse incident. At the press conference held in New Delhi, co-convener of CJP, Saurav Das, listed seven demands, including a nationwide audit of the structural safety of student accommodations, expansion of hostel capacity in universities, and compensation of one crore rupees to the families of the dead individuals.
The incident caused death to seven students as a result of the collapse of the five-story boys' PG accommodation during repair work near Delhi University's South Campus.
The CJP demands an accountability process that goes well beyond the property owner.
Criminal investigation: Co-convener of the party demanded initiation of an independent criminal investigation into the strong ties between the property owners and the politicians causing such constructions.
Systematic failure: CJP leaders mentioned that the accident was due to an enforcement flaw in the municipal body as well as a systematic failure to control the student housing economy.
Ministerial scrutiny: The outfit demanded direct accountability from Delhi Urban Development, Planning, and Education Minister Ashish Sood over stalled inspection committees.
The political outfit formally submitted a comprehensive charter aimed at preventing future student housing tragedies across the national capital.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We have come out with seven-point demands that we are putting forth to the government. Number one is that there should be an independent criminal investigation, not just against the owner, but into the larger nexus between such… pic.twitter.com/vqjFgQefFV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2026
Independent criminal investigation: Launch a thorough probe into the wider 'PG mafia' and political patronage networks.
Time-bound structural audits: Mandate engineering-grade safety audits for schools, colleges, and student hostels, sealing illegal buildings immediately.
Transparency of committee records: Require the government to publish all inspection records, notices, and survey data from the 13 district committees formed after the June 2026 Hauz Rani fire within 48 hours.
Public safety database: Establish an online, searchable database detailing safety and sanction certifications for all student accommodations.
Expansion of university hostels: Build government hostels to address the massive deficit facing Delhi University's student population, which exceeds existing hostel capacity of roughly 7,000.
Immediate financial compensation: Grant ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased individual and ₹20 lakh to those critically injured.
Ministerial accountability: Fix direct responsibility on Minister Ashish Sood regarding inactive municipal oversight and lapsed district committee surveys.
The deadly collapse occurred around 1:30 PM on Sunday, underscoring ongoing dangers within dense student neighborhoods.
CJP leader Deepak Baliyan warned that mere suspensions of municipal officials are insufficient, recalling the devastating June 3, 2026, fire at Flourish Stays in Hauz Rani that killed 23 people. In response to the growing public outcry, the Delhi government has ordered immediate seals on illegal five-storey structures and intensified inspections across nearby student enclaves.
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