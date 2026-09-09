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Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM orders bulldozer action against illegal construction across capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has ordered an intensified crackdown on illegal construction and safety violations at PG accommodations following the Satya Niketan collapse, while the government plans a new law to regulate PG facilities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM orders bulldozer action against illegal construction across capital
Image Credit: IANS

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Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM orders bulldozer action against illegal construction across capital
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