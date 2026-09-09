/Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM orders bulldozer action against illegal construction across capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to launch a bulldozer drive against illegal construction in several parts of the city, days after a PG building collapse claimed seven lives. She also instructed all senior MCD officials to remain present on the ground during the action.
Gupta directed authorities to carry out intensive inspections of PG hostels across Delhi and take strict action against unauthorised construction.
She further ordered officials to examine building records to determine when the illegal construction was carried out and identify the jurisdiction under which it took place.
Delhi PG collapse killed 7
The crackdown comes days after the Satya Niketan building collapse on September 6, which claimed seven lives. The five-storey structure, being used as a boys’ PG accommodation, collapsed, with the FIR reportedly alleging that four floors had been constructed illegally.
On September 7, the Delhi government ordered structural audits and safety inspections of PG accommodations, particularly in student hubs such as Mukherjee Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Satya Niketan and Saket. Authorities were directed to verify construction permissions, structural stability, fire-safety NOCs and compliance with building regulations.
The MCD has also taken action against unsafe structures. An adjoining dilapidated PG building in Satya Niketan was ordered to be demolished after being declared unsafe. The demolition process began on Wednesday.
Government plans new PG law
The Delhi government is also working on a proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026, which is expected to make licences mandatory for PG operators. The proposed legislation is also likely to provide for structural and fire-safety audits, zone-wise rent bands and a centralised portal listing PG accommodations.
The issue was also highlighted in the baseline report prepared for the Delhi Master Plan-2047. The report pointed to a shortage of rental housing and called for newer accommodation options, including hostels, dormitories, student housing, co-living spaces and PG facilities.
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