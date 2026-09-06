/Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry

At least five people were killed and 11 injured after a five-storey paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. The JPN Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS received 10 patients following the collapse. Four were brought dead, while another critically injured patient later succumbed to their injuries. Three patients remain admitted and are undergoing treatment, one underwent surgery for a limb injury, and another with minor injuries was discharged after observation.
The building, used as a PG accommodation for students, was around 40 to 50 years old and had a basement and five upper floors, Delhi Police said. Renovation work was allegedly being carried out on the ground floor when the structure collapsed. Earlier, police had said repair work was underway in the basement.
The building had rooms to accommodate around 40 people, with many of its residents being students studying at colleges around Delhi University’s South Campus.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse following an on-site review. An FIR has also been registered against the alleged owner, Hariram, and others.
The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said: “Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, the Chief Minister has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry of the incident and an FIR against the building owner. Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law.”
Delhi Police said a case was registered at South Campus police station under FIR No. 153/26 under Sections 105, 290 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
“A case vide FIR No 153/26 u/s 105/290/125(a) BNS, PS South Campus has been registered against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons,” police said.
The owner is reportedly a resident of Gurugram.
As rescue teams continued to search the debris, concerns remained over people who could still be unaccounted for.
Samarth Beniwal, whose friend's brother is missing, said the student, Pawan Kumar, was a first-year student at Motilal College and had been staying on the fifth floor of the building.
“His name is Pawan Kumar, a first-year student of Motilal College and he was residing on the fifth floor of this building. We are not getting any response on his whereabouts, neither from AIIMS nor from the police. Some people claimed to have rescued him but are not clarifying anything... We are circulating his photo in place of his brother as he is in shock... We have checked all three hospitals where the patients have been admitted, but we were ousted...” Beniwal said.
The collapse occurred at around 1.30 pm. Firefighters, police personnel and disaster-response teams rushed to the site and began cutting through iron beams and removing debris using gas cutters and JCB machines.
Eleven people were rescued from the site, according to a police official.
The Delhi Fire Service said it received information about the collapse around 1.30 pm and immediately sent fire tenders to the area.
Teams from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), along with CATS ambulances, were deployed as the search continued.
Lighting arrangements were made so that rescue work could continue after dark, while oxygen cylinders were kept ready for those who might still be trapped.
The collapse also triggered a protest by students outside the Civic Centre, with the ABVP accusing the MCD of failing to prevent the incident.
Delhi Police said around 150 to 200 ABVP students gathered at the Civic Centre, entering through Gate No. 5 and protesting outside the main building.
“Subsequently, some protesters attempted to forcibly enter the main Civic Centre building, resulting in jostling with police personnel. Around 15 students were detained and taken to PS Kamla Market, where action under the Delhi Police Act is being initiated. The remaining gathering was dispersed by the police. The situation is presently under control,” police said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and Mayor Pravesh Wahi visited the site and reviewed the rescue operation.
Gupta also visited the injured at AIIMS and enquired about their condition.
The collapse has raised fresh questions over the safety of ageing buildings being used as student PGs in Satya Niketan, where several residential properties have been converted into accommodation for students.
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