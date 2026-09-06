/Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry

“His name is Pawan Kumar, a first-year student of Motilal College and he was residing on the fifth floor of this building. We are not getting any response on his whereabouts, neither from AIIMS nor from the police. Some people claimed to have rescued him but are not clarifying anything... We are circulating his photo in place of his brother as he is in shock... We have checked all three hospitals where the patients have been admitted, but we were ousted...” Beniwal said.