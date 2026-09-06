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  • /Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry

Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry

The building, used as a PG accommodation for students, was around 40 to 50 years old and had a basement and five upper floors, Delhi Police said. Renovation work was allegedly being carried out on the ground floor when the structure collapsed. Earlier, police had said repair work was underway in the basement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry
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