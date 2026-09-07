/Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD Dy Commissioner, 4 other officials suspended

The Delhi Government has suspended five Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials following the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan that has claimed seven lives. The suspended officials include the MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer.
The action came as rescue teams continued their search on Monday for people feared trapped under the debris of the building, which was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation.
MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the documentation identifying the alleged owner of the collapsed building was obtained from property tax records. He said the owner had paid property tax last year and conversion charges in 2007.
"The (building) owner's documentation was obtained from property tax records. The owner had paid the property tax last year and had also paid conversion charges in 2007. The Police are working on the owner's whereabouts. The building was constructed in the 1970s," Khirwar said.
He said the building had never been issued a notice or sealed by the civic body and that no complaint had been received regarding it.
"This particular building from the 1970s was never given a notice or sealed. There was no complaint regarding the building," the MCD Commissioner said.
Khirwar said the civic body had nevertheless been taking action against unauthorised constructions across Delhi. Over the past three months, he said, 960 demolitions had been carried out, 407 buildings sealed and notices served to 1,500 buildings for sealing and demolition.
"We don't have the exact figures. A regular identification is conducted. In the last three months, 960 demolitions were carried out, 407 buildings were sealed, and notices were served to 1500 buildings for sealing and demolition. This is a regular process to take action against unauthorized construction," he said.
He also said demolition orders had been passed for three to four buildings in the same area in August.
"In August, we had passed demolition orders for 3-4 buildings in the same area," Khirwar said.
Another body was recovered from the basement of the collapsed building on Monday, taking the death toll to seven.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams at the site, working in shifts to search through the rubble. The teams are using Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) and Medical First Responder (MFR) equipment, along with specialised tools and a canine squad.
The rescue operation is being coordinated by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, MCD, Civil Defence, Health Department, paramedics and other agencies.
NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said the state machinery was activated soon after the collapse.
"Following the building collapse in Satya Niketan yesterday afternoon, the state machinery was activated immediately. Officials from the District Disaster Management Authority, including the District Magistrate and SDM, rushed to the site. Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, NDRF, the Health Department, paramedics, local residents, and volunteers all joined the rescue efforts," he said.
Bundela said it was not possible to give an exact timeframe for the operation but indicated that rescue work was likely to continue through Monday.
"It is difficult to give an exact timeframe right now, but there is still debris that has accumulated almost entirely over the ground floor, which agencies are actively clearing. Therefore, in my assessment, it is likely to take the rest of today," he said.
He said ensuring the stability of the remaining structure was the biggest challenge for rescuers.
"In situations involving building construction or where a structural collapse occurs, the primary challenge is stability. First, regarding the victims trapped inside, the surviving victims, we must stabilise the remaining structure to extricate them safely," Bundela said.
He warned that disturbing the unstable structure could trigger further collapse or movement of rubble, putting both rescuers and those trapped underneath at risk.
The five-storey structure, known as 'Hostel Daze', was around 40-50 years old and had a basement and five upper floors. It was being used as a boys' PG, with several students from Delhi University's South Campus staying there.
Police said the premises had rooms to accommodate around 40 people.
The building collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly being carried out in the basement. Officials have also said that heavy rain may have contributed to the incident.
An adjacent building was also reported to have collapsed, raising further concerns about the structural safety of buildings in the area.
Four injured people are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while another person who suffered minor injuries was discharged after observation.
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against building owner Hariram Bansal and others at the South Campus police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed the registration of the case.
Police have formed 10 teams to trace Bansal after a look-out notice was issued against him.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site again on Monday morning to take stock of the rescue operation and other arrangements.
Gupta said an FIR had been registered against the building owner and warned that strict action would be taken against MCD officials if they were found responsible for negligence or any lapse.
Khirwar said the building next to the collapsed structure had also been weakened and was strengthened overnight.
"Unfortunately, we have lost seven lives. We think the building next to the collapsed building has weakened, and it was strengthened through the night. We will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days," he said.
As rescue teams continued clearing the debris, questions over the condition of old buildings, unauthorised construction and possible lapses by civic authorities remained at the centre of the investigation.
(With agencies' inputs)
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