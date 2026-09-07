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Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD Dy Commissioner, 4 other officials suspended

The action came as rescue teams continued their search on Monday for people feared trapped under the debris of the building, which was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD Dy Commissioner, 4 other officials suspended
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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