Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Satya Niketan building collapse: Rescue operation ends, 5 survivors hospitalised; death toll 7

Satya Niketan building collapse: Rescue operation ends, 5 survivors hospitalised; death toll 7

According to Delhi Police, five people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, while the death toll from the collapse rose to seven. Three of the five survivors are in critical condition, officials said.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Rescue operation ends, 5 survivors hospitalised; death toll 7
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Satya Niketan building collapse: Rescue operation ends, 5 survivors hospitalised; death toll 7
2
3
4
5