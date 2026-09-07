/Satya Niketan building collapse: Rescue operation ends, 5 survivors hospitalised; death toll 7

Rescue operations at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse in south Delhi ended on Monday after multiple agencies worked through the night to search the debris and evacuate those trapped inside. According to Delhi Police, five people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, while the death toll from the collapse rose to seven. Three of the five survivors are in critical condition, officials said.
The injured have been identified as Asgar Ali, 30, Neeraj Bawa, 19, Aditya Kumar, 19, Nitish Chib, 19, and Md Ayan, 18. All five are undergoing treatment.
Authorities said a total of 12 people were admitted to hospitals following the collapse of the five-storey building, which was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students.
Seven people, including an unidentified man, died from their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek, 20, a resident of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh; Yuvraj Soni, 20, from Durg in Chhattisgarh; Pawan, 17, from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh; Arpit Jahaj, 19, from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh; Akshat Singh Yadav, 18, from Katni in Madhya Pradesh; and Surinder Singh, 75, a labourer.
The identity of the seventh deceased person has not yet been established.
Most of the victims were students living in the Satya Niketan area, which has a large number of coaching centres and student accommodations.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. Several emergency response agencies were involved in the overnight rescue and relief operation.
Delhi Police on Monday arrested the owner of the collapsed building, Hariram Bansal, from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Police said Bansal had allegedly gone absconding after the incident.
His arrest came hours after the police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him as the investigation into the collapse intensified.
Earlier on Monday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended five employees in connection with the deadly incident.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the collapse site and vowed strict action against those found responsible for the tragedy.
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