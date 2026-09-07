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Satya Niketan PG collapse: CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry and an FIR against the owner of the Satya Niketan PG building after its collapse killed five people, while rescue operations continued and the injured were treated at AIIMS.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
Satya Niketan PG collapse: CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner
Image Credit: IANS

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