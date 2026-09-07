/Satya Niketan PG collapse: CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of the boys’ PG building in Satya Niketan and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner following an on-site inspection and preliminary assessment.
"Those found responsible will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of the law," said the CM.
Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, Chief Minister has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry of the incident and FIR against the building owner.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 6, 2026
Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the…
DCP’s statement
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said an FIR has been registered against building owner Hariram and others at the South Campus police station.
The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct concerning the demolition, repair or construction of buildings), and 125 (acts endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken at the ground floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons. A total of 10 people have been rescued till now. Four were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment. The rescue operation is still undergoing,” said the DCP.
Delhi CM reviewed rescue and relief operations
According to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Gupta reached the site shortly after being informed about the incident and reviewed the rescue and relief efforts with senior officials. She directed the agencies involved to make every possible effort to safely rescue those trapped and ensure that the operation was conducted without any lapses.
Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence, have been deployed at the site and are working together to conduct the rescue operation.
As a precautionary measure, the building next to the collapsed structure has also been evacuated.
The Chief Minister has been in regular contact with the Regional District Magistrate, Delhi Police, NDRF and other officials, seeking updates on the situation. She also spoke with local MP Bansuri Swaraj and RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma, who visited the site and took stock of the ongoing rescue efforts.
Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS
Gupta later visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet those injured in the building collapse. She met with doctors and sought updates on the condition and treatment of the injured students and other victims.
आर.के. पुरम की अत्यंत दुखद घटना में घायल छात्रों के उपचार और स्वास्थ्य स्थिति की जानकारी एम्स ट्रॉमा सेंटर में डॉक्टरों से ली।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 6, 2026
सभी छात्र एम्स के चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में हैं और उनका उपचार जारी है। डॉक्टरों की टीम को हर आवश्यक चिकित्सा सहायता सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।…
The injured are receiving treatment at AIIMS, where doctors are providing the necessary medical care. Gupta directed the medical team to ensure that all required treatment and assistance are provided to the victims.
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