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  • /Satya Niketan PG collapse: Labour contractor arrested in UP; owners sent to judicial custody

Satya Niketan PG collapse: Labour contractor arrested in UP; owners sent to judicial custody

The latest arrests and custody orders come as authorities continue to act against unsafe structures and alleged lapses in the area following the collapse.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Satya Niketan PG collapse: Labour contractor arrested in UP; owners sent to judicial custody
Image Credit: IANS

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Satya Niketan PG collapse: Labour contractor arrested in UP; owners sent to judicial custody
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