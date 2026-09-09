/Satya Niketan PG Collapse: PG operator Sudhanshu arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives.
Police had earlier arrested alleged property owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila, and their son Mahesh. According to investigators, the property was registered in Urmila’s name, the electricity connection was in Hariram’s name, while Mahesh was involved in managing the PG.
Rescue operation ends after 27 hours
The five-storey building housing a boys’ PG near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday.
The rescue operation continued for more than 27 hours before concluding at 5:10 pm on Monday, after officials confirmed that all the debris had been cleared. A total of 12 people were rescued, seven of whom were declared dead.
Rescuers alternated between using heavy machinery and carrying out manual excavation while searching for survivors. Oxygen cylinders were also lowered into cavities to help trapped individuals breathe.
Renovation work under probe
Hariram was initially untraceable following the building collapse before police later apprehended him in Bhiwadi. Police had formed 10 teams to locate him and also issued a Look Out Circular.
Police subsequently arrested Urmila and Mahesh. Investigators are probing the family’s involvement in the property and the operation of the PG, while also checking whether they ran any other PG facilities in the area.
Police are also investigating renovation work allegedly being carried out in the basement before the building collapsed. Locals said water had accumulated in the basement following several days of rain and alleged that the work may have weakened the structure.
The building, known as Hostel Daze, was built on a plot measuring around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony, where permission had reportedly been granted only for a G+1 structure. The MCD said the building was in violation of construction norms.
Five MCD officials suspended
The Delhi government suspended five South Zone MCD officials — Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar.
MCD Commissioner Sanjiv Khirwar said the action was taken following allegations raised by local residents and the ongoing investigation into the basement work. He also reiterated that the civic body maintained “zero tolerance” towards unauthorised construction.
The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse. Further investigation is underway.
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