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Satya Niketan PG Collapse: PG operator Sudhanshu arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, as investigators probe the family’s role, alleged basement renovation work and construction violations, while five MCD officials have been suspended.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Satya Niketan PG Collapse: PG operator Sudhanshu arrested by Delhi Police
Image Credit: IANS

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Satya Niketan PG Collapse: PG operator Sudhanshu arrested by Delhi Police
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