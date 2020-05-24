हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Satya Pal Malik says NC, PDP refused to participate in Jammu and Kashmir polls; Omar Abdullah hits back

According to media reports, Malik, currently the Governor of Goa, said two regional parties had refused to participate in the polls (in Jammu and Kashmir) under Pakistan's pressure.

Satya Pal Malik says NC, PDP refused to participate in Jammu and Kashmir polls; Omar Abdullah hits back
File Photo

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik for lying frequently, saying he does not live up to his name.

According to media reports, Malik, currently the Governor of Goa, said two regional parties had refused to participate in the polls (in Jammu and Kashmir) under Pakistan's pressure.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that we will conduct panchayat elections (in J&K). I broke the protocol and went to Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti's residences. They refused to participate under Pakistan's pressure. Terrorists also threatened yet the election was held successfully," Malik said on Saturday. 

Reacting to the remarks, Omar said the former J-K governor never tires of lying. "Only naam ka satya not kaam ka. He never tires of lying. Lied to people of J&K before 5th August & lying now. Hiding behind walls of Raj Bhavan protected from defamation suits so feels emboldened to shoot his mouth off. Let him say all this when he is no longer governor & see (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

"Ordinarily I wouldn't have replied to his nonsensical drivel but then some people start believing he's telling the truth, I learnt that the hard way with his rubbish, so now I don't take any of his lies lying down," he said in another tweet. 

In September 2018, the PDP and National Conference boycotted urban local body and panchayat polls, saying the central government was not committing to safeguarding the special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the parties had announced not to contest the polls until the Centre and the governor administration clarified the position on Article 35-A which conferred special rights and privileges to Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre removed both Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir ElectionOmar AbdullahBJPCongress
Next
Story

Four coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines may soon enter clinical trial stage in India: Harsh Vardhan
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Indian passenger planes ready for domestic flight from May 25 after 2 months