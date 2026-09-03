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  • /Big relief for AAP? Court grants bail to Satyendar Jain in Rs 123-Crore Delhi Jal Board scam

Big relief for AAP? Court grants bail to Satyendar Jain in Rs 123-Crore Delhi Jal Board scam

The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in the Delhi Jal Board STP tender scam case on a Rs 2 lakh bail bond.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Big relief for AAP? Court grants bail to Satyendar Jain in Rs 123-Crore Delhi Jal Board scam
Image Credit: ANI. AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Big relief for AAP? Court grants bail to Satyendar Jain in Rs 123-Crore Delhi Jal Board scam
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