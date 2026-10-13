/Saudi Arabia flight suspensions extended till October 17 after Riyadh Airport attack

Indian airlines have extended the suspension of flights to and from several Saudi Arabian cities until October 17 amid rising regional tensions and security concerns following the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport. Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have cancelled services on affected routes, while the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has urged nationals to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.
In an update issued on Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had been suspended following an announcement by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Flights from other major airports, including Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah, continue to operate, although disruptions have been reported.
Please note the following important update/advisory from our Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 13, 2026
According to the Indian Embassy, Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17. Akasa Air has halted services to and from Riyadh and Jeddah, while IndiGo has cancelled flights connecting Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah.
In its advisory on X, IndiGo said, "Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26."
The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport. It also said updates were being shared through the contact details provided at the time of booking and that its support teams remained available to assist passengers.
Akasa Air said its decision to extend the suspension followed a careful assessment of the security situation in the Middle East.
"In view of the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026," the airline said in a post on X.
The airline added that affected passengers could opt for a full refund, to be credited to their original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their journey without additional charges. Passengers who booked through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly.
Air India also confirmed that its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah would remain suspended until October 17.
"We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations," the airline said, adding that affected passengers were being offered a full refund on cancellation.
The Indian Embassy has reiterated the airlines' announcements through its official social media accounts and advised travellers to remain in contact with their respective carriers for the latest updates.
Despite the suspensions by Indian carriers, some scheduled services are continuing. According to the Embassy, Saudia flights are operating from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah, while Flynas is operating its Dammam-Lucknow service.
The Embassy has advised Indian nationals who need to leave Saudi Arabia urgently to consider flights from neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, travellers must obtain the required visas for those countries in accordance with their respective rules.
Meanwhile, the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, an Indian national who died in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport, was held in Riyadh on October 12 in accordance with his family's wishes.
India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Embassy officials attended the funeral and offered condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of continued support.
In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Ambassador Mr. Vipul and Embassy officials joined the family and well-wishers at the funeral service of late Mr. Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the recent attack on Riyadh airport."
The Embassy added, "Ambassador conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also assured the family of the Embassy’s continued support and assistance."
The Embassy's latest update said 11 Indian nationals injured in the attack were receiving medical attention. Four remained in intensive care, four were being treated in general wards, and three had been discharged. Embassy officials are visiting the hospitals and maintaining contact with the injured Indians' families to provide assistance.
Amid the evolving security situation, the Indian Embassy has advised all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.
It has also strongly urged Indians not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events.
The Embassy in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah and outsourced passport and attestation services through VFS are continuing to function normally. A 24-hour control room has been set up to assist Indian nationals in need.
Indians can contact the control room at +966-11-488469 or use the toll-free number 8002471234, which is available for calls within Saudi Arabia. Assistance is also available through WhatsApp at +966-536216082 (messages only) and by email at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.
Saudi authorities have also informed the Embassy that Indian nationals who entered the country on visit, tourist, Umrah or business visas but were forced to overstay because flights were unavailable will be allowed to leave without paying fines.
However, the Embassy has urged those whose visas have expired to leave Saudi Arabia as soon as flights become available.
The developments come amid a wider military escalation in the region. The Houthis have issued a warning to international airlines, foreign workers and commercial travellers against using Saudi aviation hubs, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe, with an exception for the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
With flight suspensions in place until October 17, Indian nationals have been advised to check the latest airline announcements and follow Embassy updates before making travel arrangements.
(With ANI inputs)
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