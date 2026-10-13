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Saudi Arabia flight suspensions extended till October 17 after Riyadh Airport attack

In an update issued on Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had been suspended following an announcement by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). Flights from other major airports, including Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah, continue to operate, although disruptions have been reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Saudi Arabia flight suspensions extended till October 17 after Riyadh Airport attack
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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