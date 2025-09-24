Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963866https://zeenews.india.com/india/saudi-arabia-s-grand-mufti-dies-away-pm-modi-offers-heartfelt-condolences-2963866.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Dies, PM Modi Offers Heartfelt Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, describing it as a significant loss to the Islamic world.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Dies, PM Modi Offers Heartfelt CondolencesImage Credit: X / Faris AI Hammadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, calling it a great loss for the Kingdom and the wider Islamic world.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi offered prayers and solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia during this difficult time.

“Heartfelt condolences on the demise of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this hour of sorrow,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Saudi Royal Court confirmed the passing of the Grand Mufti on Tuesday. Widely respected, he served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency for Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

"The Royal Court announced today the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh," a statement from the Royal Court said.

The statement added that the funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh would take place at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, also ordered that funeral prayers in absentia be offered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Royal Court praised Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh’s lifelong contributions to Islam, saying his passing is a loss for both the Kingdom and the wider Muslim world. 

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to the Grand Mufti’s family, the people of Saudi Arabia, and the global Muslim community.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh