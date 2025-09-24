Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Dies, PM Modi Offers Heartfelt Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, calling it a great loss for the Kingdom and the wider Islamic world.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi offered prayers and solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia during this difficult time.

“Heartfelt condolences on the demise of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this hour of sorrow,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2025

The Saudi Royal Court confirmed the passing of the Grand Mufti on Tuesday. Widely respected, he served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency for Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

"The Royal Court announced today the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh," a statement from the Royal Court said.

The statement added that the funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh would take place at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, also ordered that funeral prayers in absentia be offered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Royal Court praised Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh’s lifelong contributions to Islam, saying his passing is a loss for both the Kingdom and the wider Muslim world.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to the Grand Mufti’s family, the people of Saudi Arabia, and the global Muslim community.