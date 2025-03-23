Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Accused Muskan Makes 2 BIG Demands Inside Jail — READ

Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput with her boyfriend Sahil Shukla in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, has urged for a government defense counsel, a police official said on Sunday. She also stated that her family will not fight for her as they are "upset" with her.

The case pertains to the killing of a Meerut man Saurabh Rajput. According to the autopsy report, his head was severed from the body, both hands were cut off from the wrist and his legs were bent backwards, suggesting an attempt to fit the body in a drum. The cause of death has been attributed to shock and excessive bleeding.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the two accused in the murder case, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that they demanded to be lodged together or in nearby barracks, but they were told that as per the rules, there is no contact between barracks for men and women. Sharma also revealed that their medical examination had suggested that they were drug addicts and there were withdrawals.

"They arrived 3 days ago and they said that they be lodged together or in nearby barracks. They were told that as per the system in jail, there is no contact between barracks for men and barracks for women; and that they both are separate barracks. So, they were lodged separately...During their medical examination, it was found that they were drug addicts...There were withdrawal symptoms,” the official said.

“They are being given medicines for withdrawal symptoms. They are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling is being given to them; they are also being sent for Yoga and meditation. We are trying to ensure that common inmates stay away from them and not ask about their case again and again. Yesterday, Muskan wanted to meet me, I called her. She said that her family is upset and won't fight her case. So, she be provided with a government Defense Counsel. We are sending a plea to the court because it is the right of the inmate," he further stated.

Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement. The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Rajput's family by sending them messages from his phone.

The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which Muskan and Sahil were arrested.

