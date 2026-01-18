West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on the Central government in the presence of the Chief Justice of India, accusing agencies of deliberately attempting to defame people and calling for the protection of democracy, the judiciary, and the Constitution.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the new Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri, attended by the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

"My request to the Chief Justice and all the judges. Please see that our Constitution, democracy, safety and security, history, geography and our boundary are protected from disaster. Media shouldn’t engage in a media trial before a case is finalised (court delivers its judgment). This is a trend nowadays to malign the people. There are deliberate attempts by agencies to defame the people," HT quoted CM Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Emphasising there is no one above the judiciary, CM Mamata Banerjee requested the Chief Justice and all judges to protect the people, the judiciary, the country, and to save the Constitution.

"Please protect the people. I am not saying this for myself. Save democracy, the judiciary, the country and save the Constitution. We are under your custody. There is no above the judiciary," she said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing legal battle between the Enforcement Directorate and the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government.

The Enforcement Directorate recently conducted raids at I-PAC’s Salt Lake office, a firm that played a key role in the Trinamool Congress’s 2021 election strategy, as part of an investigation into alleged recruitment scams and misuse of funds. The action prompted Mamata Banerjee to accuse the agency of politically motivated interference.

In response, the TMC has filed counter-petitions in the Calcutta High Court, alleging overreach by the ED, illegal seizure of documents, and selective media leaks that, it claims, are aimed at conducting “trials” against opposition leaders. While the ED has alleged obstruction by state officials and the matter remains unresolved, the ongoing dispute has reinforced Banerjee’s narrative of central agencies being weaponised in the run-up to the elections.