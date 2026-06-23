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‘Save us’: Children’s cries from windows still haunt locals after the deadly Lucknow fire that killed 15

Authorities have begun examining how safety and usage norms were followed in the building before the incident. Early findings suggest that rapid smoke spread in the building as a major factor in the high number of casualties.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:09 AM IST
‘Save us’: Children’s cries from windows still haunt locals after the deadly Lucknow fire that killed 15
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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