/‘Save us’: Children’s cries from windows still haunt locals after the deadly Lucknow fire that killed 15

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In the lanes of Aliganj in Lucknow, life usually moves around coaching classes, small shops and crowded staircases where students rush between study sessions. On one side of the area, a group of children had gathered for their usual evening coaching. Not far away, a few residents recall hearing laughter and noise drifting out of a structure that also housed a pet shop on the ground floor and a gaming zone above.
Within minutes, that ordinary setting turned into a scene of panic and smoke, as fire engulfed the premises. Poor visibility inside the structure made escape difficult and forced people to rush toward windows and exits in confusion.
The fire that broke out in the building has left at least 15 children dead and five others injured, according to officials at the KGMU Trauma Centre.
Medical Superintendent Dr Amiy Agarwal confirmed the scale of the casualties, telling PTI, “At least 21 to 22 children were brought in. Five of them have injuries and have been admitted for treatment. Two children suffered lower back injuries because of jumping. They are being treated after a CT scan. Fifteen children were brought in dead. After completing the legal formalities, their bodies were sent to the mortuary.”
VIDEO | Lucknow fire tragedy: Dr. Amiya Agrawal, Medical Superintendent, Trauma Centre, KGMU, Lucknow says, "21-22 children have been brought here, five of them have injuries, they have been admitted, two of them who jumped, have injuries in back, CT scan has been done, they are… pic.twitter.com/fq6VKefSyA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2026
At the hospital, the situation developed in waves. Some children were brought in with severe burns, while others had injuries after jumping from height in an attempt to escape. The medical team worked through identification and treatment as families gathered outside in shock, waiting for news that kept getting heavier with each update.
Officials said the structure had different commercial activities on each floor, with a pet shop at the bottom and a gaming zone above. The exact sequence of how the fire started is still under investigation, but early accounts from those present suggest a sudden spread that trapped many inside before help came.
Witnesses who live nearby described scenes that lingered with them long after the fire was brought under control. An eyewitness said fire services reached the spot after a long delay. “Our neighbour had also called because the fire was about to reach their house as well. If the fire brigade had been even five minutes late, two nearby buildings would have also been engulfed in flames,” he said.
He also recalled the moment panic spread through the building. People shouted for help from windows and tried to break glass to escape.
Another resident gave a similar account of delay in response and the scale of damage that followed. She said the situation had turned severe by the time emergency teams arrived.
A local resident added that the building layout added to confusion during the evacuation, as different commercial units operated across floors without clear safety planning visible from the outside.
Senior officials from the state government reached the site and later confirmed that a high-level investigation has been ordered. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the priority was medical care and support for families. He added that action would follow once responsibility is established.
#WATCH | On the Lucknow coaching institute fire incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Fourteen children have lost their lives in the incident, with four injured admitted to the KGMC Trauma Centre. Instructions have been issued for a high-level inquiry. The Chief… pic.twitter.com/ElzmQBIbgs— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the site and expressed condolences to families of the victims, while directing relief work on the ground.
The state government declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, while Prime Minister’s Office also announced a separate ex-gratia support of Rs 2 lakh for victims and Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2026
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from…
Political leaders across parties expressed grief over the incident. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X expressing condolences to the families and wishing recovery for the injured.
लखनऊ के कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने के हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु और कई अन्य के घायल होने का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2026
सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his condolences and called for a fair investigation into the cause of the fire. He emphasised on the need for stronger safety measures so such incidents do not repeat.
लखनऊ के एक कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने से जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई है, उनके प्रति हमारी श्रद्धांजलि। जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है, उन शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति हमारी गहरी संवेदनाएं।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 22, 2026
सरकार घायलों के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ चिकित्सा सुनिश्चित करे।
ये एक बेहद दुखद घटना है। इसके पीछे के…
The tragedy has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Four persons, who are joint owners of the building, have been arrested following registration of an FIR at the Aliganj police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act against six named individuals and others.
Officials said investigators are looking into claims that the building was cleared for residential use but was being used for commercial work, including an animation centre (from where the fire spread), a pet facility and a clinic.
The government has also suspended four officials after preliminary findings into the incident. An official statement named the suspended officials as Gaurav Kumar, executive engineer in the Electricity Department; Kamlendra Kumar Singh, fire safety officer in Indira Nagar; Anil Kumar, assistant engineer with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA); and Pramod Kumar, junior engineer with the LDA.
Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have originated in the building’s air-conditioning duct system.
As night fell over Aliganj, the building stood silent, its walls marked by smoke and damage. For the families waiting outside hospitals and mortuaries, the wait ran between identification, treatment updates and the slow search for clarity about how a regular day of coaching turned into one of the most painful incidents in recent memory in the city.
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