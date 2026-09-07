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'Save us!': Locals recall horror of Delhi building collapse, say 'we heard screams'

A 75-bed PG near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed during basement work. At least five people have died in the collapse, while 10 people have been rescued so far.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:30 AM IST
'Save us!': Locals recall horror of Delhi building collapse, say 'we heard screams'
Image Credit: NDRF personnel and other emergency teams carry out rescue and search operations after a five-storey building, which was being used as a paying guest accommodation, collapsed in the Satya Niketan area. (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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