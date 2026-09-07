/'Save us!': Locals recall horror of Delhi building collapse, say 'we heard screams'

New Delhi: Cries for help could still be heard from under the rubble after a six-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday (September 6), leaving several students and others trapped inside. The building housed a boys’ PG called ‘Hostel Days’. Eyewitnesses estimated that at least 25 to 30 students could be buried under the debris.
Rescue teams have been working at the site since the building came down in the afternoon. At least five people have died in the collapse, while 10 people have been rescued so far. Several others are still feared trapped under the debris.
The building was located near Delhi University’s South Campus. People who were at the spot described the collapse as sudden and extremely loud.
A shopkeeper operating next to the building said the sound was so loud that it felt as if an earthquake had struck the area.
“We were sitting in the shop when we suddenly heard a sound, like the rumble of an earthquake. We rushed out immediately. There was a lot of smoke and dust, and the entire building had collapsed,” he said.
The eyewitness said cries of ‘save us’ could still be heard from inside the debris.
“Sounds were coming from within the rubble. Children were crying out, ‘Save us, save us!’” he said, describing the situation as rescue teams searched for people trapped underneath.
He said Sunday’s timing may have affected the number of students in the building. Some students living nearby had gone home for the weekend, while those who lived farther away were still at the PG.
According to the eyewitness, around 25 to 30 students could be trapped inside.
BJP MLA from RK Puram Anil Kumar Sharma, who reached the site, said some of those trapped were still able to contact people from under the rubble. “We are even getting calls from those who are trapped. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe,” he said.
He also alleged that the building was very old and that basement construction work was underway when it collapsed. According to him, the upper part of the structure had been strengthened during renovation, while work at the lower level had weakened the building.
The basement was reportedly being constructed for use as additional rental space. Workers carrying out the construction are also believed to be trapped under the debris.
Fruit and vegetable vendors near the building were also caught in the collapse, according to eyewitnesses.
Another local resident, Rajen Chhetri, who said he had lived in the area for around 20 years, said repair work was underway in the basement and water had started collecting there. “The foundation was also extremely weak,” he said.
Another eyewitness said students who were in their rooms were buried when the structure came down. He also said a building next to it had collapsed.
Residents said many nearby buildings have been converted into PGs. One local resident, Priyanka, said, “Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere.”
She said the collapsed PG had not seen maintenance work in many years.
The building was being used as a 75-bed PG.
Chhetri said most of the students staying there were from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and studied at colleges including Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College. He said students were paying around Rs 12,000 per bed.
The Delhi Police said it received information about the collapse at around 1:34 pm. Fire Brigade teams, CAT ambulances and other emergency services were sent to the site. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the area to assist with the rescue operation.
The exact number of people trapped inside is not known, according to police. Police and rescue teams continued searching the debris, with several agencies working together at the site. Officials were also in contact with some people believed to be trapped inside.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to the Delhi Chief Minister, Delhi Police Commissioner and NDRF director general after the collapse. “The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance,” he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the site and later ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse. The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said an FIR would also be registered against the building owner.
Residents said the narrow lanes around Satya Niketan made access difficult for emergency teams. Many students live in the area because of its proximity to Delhi University’s South Campus, with several PGs, shops and eateries operating along the congested streets.
Rescue teams continue working through the debris as they searching for people still trapped inside the collapsed building.
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