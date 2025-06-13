Saved By Seconds: How A 10-Minute Delay Spared Woman From Air India Flight AI171 Tragedy

A female passenger who arrived 10 minutes late for Air India Flight AI171 because of traffic told of her terrifying ordeal after the plane crashed just after takeoff, resulting in 241 deaths. Bhoomi Chauhan, who was to fly from Ahmedabad to London, told how she was shocked and thankful as she said, "My body is shivering. My Ganpati Bappa saved me."

Chauhan, who had traveled to India on a holiday for the first time in two years, departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at about 1:30 PM IST after having missed the 1:38 PM flight. The Boeing 787-8 airplane that had landed from Delhi several hours ago then crashed into a housing complex close to the airport. "My mind is empty. I'm shocked by the loss of lives," she said to Republic TV, continuing, "Just due to those 10 minutes, I wasn't able to board."

Flight AI171, with 242 passengers and crew members, flew to 625 feet before a sudden drop resulted in an explosive fire, according to data from Flightradar24. The 12-year-old Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash is one of the deadliest crashes to occur on the model. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating.