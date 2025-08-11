'Saving The Constitution': Rahul Gandhi As Police Halt INDIA Bloc’s EC March

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi linked the INDIA bloc leaders march to Election Commission as a "fight to save the Constitution" and a demanded a "pure" voters list while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP-led Union governmnt of being "scared".

Delhi police on Monday detained Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and a host of other INDIA bloc leaders as the police foiled their march to Election Commmission to protest over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi told reporters while being detained, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told ANI, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai" (They are scared. The Government is a coward).

The other leaders who were detained were Shive Sena Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose.

The detained MPs were coralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over barricades as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office The Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could be seen climbing over the barricades, installed by the police to block the protesting MPs. Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the other side to continue the protest.

"They are using the police to stop us," Akhilesh Yadav shouted after crossing the barricades.

"We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal..." Supriya Sule said.

Senior INDIA bloc leaders- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar also joined the protest.

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft"

The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan, before being halted by Police. The Delhi Police said that the MPs did not take permission for the march.

BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused the Congress of misleading the public.

"The country can see if there is anyone who is working against the Constitution, it is led by Rahul Gandhi. SIR is not happening for the first time in the country. Congress lies about EVMs, raises the issue of Maharashtra elections, Haryana elections and creates a mountain of lies.

It is their well-thought-out strategy to create a state of anarchy I appeal to the Opposition and the Congress party to raise all issues in Parliament...During discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, the Opposition and Congress had no agenda.