Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Saw people, vehicles being swept away’: Indians rescued from Nepal recount close shaves

‘Saw people, vehicles being swept away’: Indians rescued from Nepal recount close shaves

Among those who made it home safely were people from West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala, many of whom described narrow escapes and chaotic journeys to safety.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
‘Saw people, vehicles being swept away’: Indians rescued from Nepal recount close shaves
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Saw people, vehicles being swept away’: Indians rescued from Nepal recount close shaves
2
3
4
5