'Sawaalon se itni ghabraahat': Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi after Rajya Sabha speech

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the latter’s address in the Rajya Sabha, questioning whether the Prime Minister was “so panicked by questions”.

Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “So much panic from questions? Modi ji, so scared of the truth… Well, did what seemed right.” His remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Modi launched a wide-ranging attack on the Opposition during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

In his speech, the Prime Minister strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over what he described as an “objectionable and distasteful” remark directed at Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. Modi said that referring to the Sikh MP as a “traitor” amounted to an insult to the entire Sikh community.

“Calling a Sikh MP a traitor is unfortunate and unacceptable,” the Prime Minister said, adding that such language reflected the Congress party’s “hateful mindset” towards the community. He questioned why the party had neither expressed remorse nor apologised for the remark inside Parliament, warning that such conduct would ultimately “drown the Congress party”.

The controversy stems from an incident on Wednesday near Makar Dwar outside Parliament, when Rahul Gandhi referred to Bittu as his “traitor friend” while extending a handshake, which the Union Minister declined. Ravneet Singh Bittu is a three-time MP and currently serves as Minister of State for Railways.

Shifting focus, the Prime Minister praised the maiden Rajya Sabha speech of Sadanand Master, a BJP MP from Kerala, describing him as a source of inspiration. Recalling that Master had lost both his legs decades ago in a violent attack linked to ideological rivalry, Modi commended his resilience and dignified conduct.

“Despite living through excruciating circumstances, his demeanour shows no bitterness. His life is a lesson for all of us,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Sadanand Master’s calm and composure reflected the strength of his character. He also criticised Opposition members for failing to show due respect during Master’s first address, noting that his speech had moved many in the House.

In a sharp political attack, Modi accused previous Congress governments of misplaced priorities and policy rigidity, arguing that the Nehru-era Planning Commission was disconnected from the needs of ordinary citizens. He cited remarks by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from her collected speeches, Selected Speeches and Writings of Indira Gandhi, to underline his point.

Quoting Indira Gandhi, Modi recalled her criticism of the Planning Commission’s refusal to create separate development plans for hill states. She had narrated her experience in Himachal Pradesh, where she walked 20 to 22 kilometres a day due to a lack of roads, only to be told that funds could be sanctioned for a jeep but not for a mule, which was practically useful in the terrain. “Jeep or nothing,” the Planning Commission had insisted, according to the quoted speech.

The Prime Minister said these examples highlighted policy paralysis, red tape and inflexibility, which ultimately led the NDA government to dismantle the Planning Commission.

Modi also referred to Indira Gandhi’s remarks comparing the population size during her tenure with that of her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, who she said viewed India as having “35 crore problems”. Drawing a contrast, Modi said that with 140 crore citizens today, India possesses “140 crore solutions”.

“This difference in thinking defines us,” he said, asserting that his government focuses on empowerment and opportunity rather than treating citizens as a burden.

Continuing his critique of the Congress, Modi accused the party of appropriating the Gandhi surname for political gain. “For some, ‘chori karna’ is a tradition,” he said, alleging that the party had adopted the surname of Mahatma Gandhi without a legitimate connection.

He contrasted this with what he described as his government’s forward-looking vision, reiterating the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Questioning the Congress’s long-standing slogan “Garibi Hatao”, Modi asked what tangible outcomes it had delivered, claiming the slogan was used primarily for political mobilisation.

By contrast, he said, his government had focused on empowering the poor, crediting welfare schemes for enabling 25 crore people to rise out of poverty. He praised beneficiaries for effectively implementing these initiatives at the grassroots level.

The Prime Minister highlighted progress across sectors, including space, science, technology, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, deep-sea exploration and rare earths, stating that global interest in India’s growth story was creating new opportunities. He urged citizens to prioritise quality and excellence so that Made in India and Made in Bharat products earn global recognition.

The session concluded with procedural matters. Amendments to the Motion of Thanks were put to a vote and defeated, with most of the proposing members absent during voting. The main Motion of Thanks was subsequently adopted by voice vote, formally bringing the debate to a close.

