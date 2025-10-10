Say Goodbye To Your Old PIN Codes! India Post Partners With ISRO For New 10-Digit DIGIPIN System

Get ready to update your address book! For over five decades, the familiar six-digit Postal Index Number (PIN) code has guided everything from birthday cards to e-commerce deliveries. But now, it's time to make way for a smarter, more precise future with the introduction of DIGIPIN. The Department of Posts has unveiled a revolutionary new address system in India: DIGIPIN, a 10-digit alphanumeric code designed to pinpoint your exact location with unprecedented accuracy.

"The old PIN code system was introduced by the postal department in the year 1972 primarily to help in sorting and delivery of parcels," explained Vivek Daksh, Deputy DG, Department of Posts. "Now that we want precision and other modern tools to reach the destination, we need a standardized addressing system."

The transformation is massive. The new system converts every location into a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code, the DIGIPIN. This move is all about boosting precision—we're talking about narrowing down an address to roughly a 4-meter by 4-meter grid, unlike the old PIN code that covered an entire neighbourhood or locality.

Deputy DG Daksh added, "Using this PIN will enhance the precision of the address location. This system, jointly developed by IIT Hyderabad and NRSC ISRO, will bring a revolution in India."

This high-tech address system is expected to streamline everything from emergency response services to last-mile delivery for your favourite online shopping sprees, especially in rural or complex urban areas where traditional addresses often fail.

To ensure a seamless roll-out, the Department of Posts is also taking help from premier institutions. "To study this entire digital pincode ecosystem, we are taking help from IIM, IISC Bangalore," confirmed Daksh.

So, while your trusty old six-digit code isn't disappearing immediately, prepare to unlearn a little and re-learn a lot—your new, highly-accurate DIGIPIN is here, promising to connect you to the world with digital precision.