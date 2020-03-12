Say no to panic, yes to precautions: PM Narendra Modi on coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 12, 2020) said the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say "no to panic" and "yes to precautions"."Say no to panic, say yes to precautions. No minister of the central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel," PM Modi said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the PM informed that multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure the safety of all across all ministries and states.

These steps are wide-ranging, from the suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities, the PM said in another tweet.

"We can break the chain of spread and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he said.

The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including one foreign national.

The Health Ministry asked people not to panic in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing.

It said there is no instance of any community transmission, adding there have been only local transmission. In the wake of coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, Ministry officials said coronavirus is difficult to isolate and developing a vaccine will take at least one-and-a-half to two years.

Govt's efforts to deal with coronavirus are in consonance with WHO and the focus is on preventive approach. Over 1,500 people are under observation for coming in contact with 73 positive cases of coronavirus, ministry officials said at a press conference. Till now, 10.5 lakh people have been screened at 30 designated airports in India, officials said.

When questioned whether high temperature kills coronavirus, the officials said there is no study or evidence to suggest that. They also said that the ICMR will start surveillance to examine whether an infected person has been left undetected.

More than 126,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,624 have died, according to a Reuters report.

Infections outside China have been reported by 122 countries. Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast reported their first case, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia had their first fatalities.