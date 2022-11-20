SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download here

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the SBI CBO 2022 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 from the official website- sbi.co.in. Candidates can download the admit card following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

On the home page click on the link that reads- ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER’ under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23/22)’

In the newly opened window, entre your login credentials like Registration number and DOB

Submit and your SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the SBI admit Card and take a printout for future reference

SBI is scheduled to conduct the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 exam on 04 December 2022 (Sunday) across the country for the selection of the 1422 persons under its various branches.