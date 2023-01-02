topStoriesenglish
SBI CLERK RESULT DECLARED

SBI Clerk 2022: Prelims result DECLARED at Sbi.Co.In- Direct link to check scorecard here

SBI Prelims Result 2022 is declared scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

SBI Clerk Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) today, January 02, 2023. Registered candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Along with the result, the scorecard and cut-off marks will also be released on the official website.

Direct link to check scorecard

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Steps to check scorecard 

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.
On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI Clerk Result 2022.”
Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.
Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Prelims exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre was held on November 12. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country. 

