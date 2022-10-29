SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 releasing TODAY at sbi.co.in, here's how to download prelims hall ticket

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India will release the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Cards 2022 today, October 29. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Cler 2022 exam will be able to download the admit card for the exam scheduled to be conducted on 12, 19, and 20 November 2022 from the official website- sbi.co.in.

Here's how to download SBI clerk admit card

Visit the SBI official website -- sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, look for the link, which says, "SBI Clerk admit card 2022."

Enter your SBI Clerk 2022 application number, password and other credentials.

Click on login and your SBI Clerk 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take the print out of the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for future reference.

SBI Clerk Exam 2022

As per the SBI Clerk Notification, applicants will be given an online Objective type test for 100 marks. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:

English language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer