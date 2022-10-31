topStories
NewsIndia
SBI CLERK ADMIT CARD 2022

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in- Here’s how to download

SBI Clerk Admit Card 202: The admit card has been issued online on the official website. Applicants can download the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 at sbi.co.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in- Here’s how to download

SBI Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India has issued the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for the prelims exam on the official website. Candidates can access the SBI Clerk 2022 admit card download link by entering their login information at sbi.co.in once it has been activated. The registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth are the login credentials needed to download the SBI Clerk 2022 admission card. Important information like the candidate's name, date of birth, registration number, test schedule, exam location, etc. will be included on the SBI Clerk admit card 2022.

SBI Clerk admit card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to SBI's official website - sbi.co.in.
  • Find and click the “SBI Clerk 2022 admit card download link” available on the web page.
  • Next, the login page will open and enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
  • Once credentials are entered, click on the submit button
  • After logging in, the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the SBI Clerk 2022 call letter as a pdf file and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022; direct link here

The SBI Clerk admit card 2022 should be presented to the exam centre along with any one of the legal photo identification documents for verification. AADHAR cards, voter ID cards, driving licenses, passports, PAN cards, and employee ID cards are a few examples of acceptable picture identification documents.

Live Tv

sbi clerk admit card 2022sbi clerk 2022sbi admit card datesbi examsbi clerk exam admit cardSBI clerk examsbi clerk admit card date 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series