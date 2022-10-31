SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in- Here’s how to download

SBI Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India has issued the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for the prelims exam on the official website. Candidates can access the SBI Clerk 2022 admit card download link by entering their login information at sbi.co.in once it has been activated. The registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth are the login credentials needed to download the SBI Clerk 2022 admission card. Important information like the candidate's name, date of birth, registration number, test schedule, exam location, etc. will be included on the SBI Clerk admit card 2022.

SBI Clerk admit card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to SBI's official website - sbi.co.in.

Find and click the “SBI Clerk 2022 admit card download link” available on the web page.

Next, the login page will open and enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Once credentials are entered, click on the submit button

After logging in, the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the SBI Clerk 2022 call letter as a pdf file and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The SBI Clerk admit card 2022 should be presented to the exam centre along with any one of the legal photo identification documents for verification. AADHAR cards, voter ID cards, driving licenses, passports, PAN cards, and employee ID cards are a few examples of acceptable picture identification documents.