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  • /SBI confirms cyberattack, nearly 3,900 customer records stolen and put on dark web

SBI confirms cyberattack, nearly 3,900 customer records stolen and put on dark web

State Bank of India reported a cyberattack that exposed 3,897 customer records containing sensitive personal and loan-related information on the dark web.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
SBI confirms cyberattack, nearly 3,900 customer records stolen and put on dark web
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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