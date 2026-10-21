/SBI confirms cyberattack, nearly 3,900 customer records stolen and put on dark web

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a cyberattack that led to the exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web, news agency Reuters reported.
According to the bank, a preliminary assessment found that the leaked data included customers’ names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, as well as loan-related records.
SBI said it has appointed an independent cybersecurity agency to carry out a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data breach.
The bank added that the incident is not expected to have any material impact on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity.
The State Bank of India said a comprehensive investigation was necessary to verify the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, trace its possible source, determine the extent of the breach and evaluate the potential risks to customers and the bank.
The bank added that it was closely monitoring the situation and would take appropriate action in line with applicable regulatory requirements as the investigation into the 3,897 identified customer records continued.
The breach comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny, with India’s banking regulator urging lenders in recent years to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks amid a rise in threats targeting financial institutions. In July, Bank of Baroda acknowledged a data leak that exposed 1TB of customer data.
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