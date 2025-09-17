SBI Money Heist: Armed Masked Men Loot Rs 21 Cr Cash, Gold From SBI Vijayapura Branch In Karnataka

Karnataka SBI Branch Looted: In a daring daylight heist, three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives looted cash and gold worth over Rs 21 crore from the State Bank of India’s Chadchan branch in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, police said on Wednesday. According to PTI reports, the suspects fled with the cash and gold and the police is investigating into the matter.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm on Tuesday when the gang entered the branch under the guise of opening a current account. They allegedly threatened the manager, cashier and other staff at gunpoint, tied their hands and feet, and then proceeded to plunder the bank.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the robbers escaped with more than Rs 1 crore in cash and around 20 kg of gold ornaments, valued at nearly Rs 20 crore.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said preliminary investigation revealed the suspects used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate to carry out the crime. After the heist, they reportedly fled towards Pandharpur in neighbouring Maharashtra.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the bank manager, and special police teams have been formed to track down the suspects. The search operation is currently underway.