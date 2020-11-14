SBI PO 2020 exam dates announced; applications to begin for 2,000 posts from Nov 14

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the exam dates for SBI PO 2020 on its official website — sbi.co.in. The SBI PO 2020 application form will be released in online mode on November 14 and the last date for filling the form is December 4, 2020.

The application fee for SBI PO 2020 exam will be Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/PWD candidates. As per the SBI PO 2020 notification the preliminary exam would be held on December 31 2020, January 2, 4 and 5, 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the SBI and carry out the steps for the application process.

A total of 2,000 jobs will be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. Candidates will be required to clear Prelims, Main, interview round and pre-exam training as well.

SBI PO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Applicants must have a graduation level degree to be able to apply. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31.

The provision has been given as results at many institutes were pending due to pandemic.

Age:

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The age is capped at 30 years. The age will be calculated as on April 4, 2020.