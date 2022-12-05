SBI PO Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in- Direct link to download here

SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO preliminary exam admit Card. Candidates who applied for SBI Probationary Officer positions can access their SBI PO admission cards through sbi.co.in, SBI's official website. The dates of the SBI PO preliminary test are December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. According to the official website, the SBI PO admit card link is not yet activated and the official statement reads that “Call Letter Download will start soon.” The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted on 17, 18, 19, and 20 December 2022. The SBI PO Prelim Exam will take place in four shifts- the first shift will start from 9 am to 10 am, the second shift to start from 11:30 pm to 12:30 pm, the third shift to be held from 2 pm to 3 pm, and the fourth shift to take place from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on careers link and a new page will open

A new page will open and candidates can click on SBI PO prelims admit cards 2022 link

Enter the login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Three subjects—Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English—will be covered in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 points. At the exam site, candidates are urged to bring their admission cards with them.