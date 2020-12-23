SBI PO admit card released: know how to download in 7 easy steps

State Bank of India has released the admit cards for Probationary Officer.

State Bank of India will be conducting an examination for the post of Probationary Officer (SBI PO) from December 31 to January 5, 2021.

The registered candidates will now be able to download the Hall Ticket for the SBI PO examination.

Hall ticket is a necessary document for the examination. Candidates without a hall ticket will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

The candidates are required to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall ticket at the time of examination.

Step by step guide to download SBI PO Admit card:

1. Open your browser and type the official SBI website sbi.co.in

2. On the SBI homepage, click on the careers thread

3. Search for SBI PO Post link

4. Click on the SBI PO Admit card 2020 thread

5. Enter your registration number followed by your Date of Birth

6. SBI PO Admit Card will be displayed on your screen

7. Download this Admit Card and take a print out.

