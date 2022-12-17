topStoriesenglish
SBI PO Prelims 2022 exams begin! Check important guidelines, admit cards here sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims 2022 exams will be conducted in four shifts from Dec 17 to Dec 20, 2022, scroll down to check important details and direct link to download the SBI PO Admit Card.

SBI PO Prelims 2022: The State Bank of India has commenced the SBI PO Preliminary Exam today December 17, 2022. The SBI PO Prelims 2022 exams will be conducted from Dec 17 to Dec 20, 2022. SBI has already released the Admit cards for the exam on its official website- sbi.co.in. Candidates can download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

  • Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • COn the homepage, click on the careers link 
  • On the newly opened page click on the SBI PO prelims admit cards 2022 link

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022- Direct Link

  • Enter the login details and submit
  • Your SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download it

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 Guidelines

  • Candidates must carry their SBI PO Prelims admit card along with a valid government ID proof to the exam center
  • Candidates appearing for the exam are required to check details and reporting time as mentioned on the admit card
  • Candidates are advised to reach the exam center well before the exam timing for verification and frisking
  • Follow the COVID-19 mandates and the instructions mentioned on the admit card

SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam Shift timings

The SBI PO Prelins 2022 exams are being conducted in 4 shifts and the timing of the shifts are- 9 AM to 10 AM, 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

