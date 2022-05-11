New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer, System Officer, Executive and Senior Executive positions on a regular/contract basis.

The last date for submission of online applications is May 17, 2022. There is only one vacancy for the post of Chief Information Security Officer and it will be contractual.

The applicants should have the basic qualification of Engineering or Science Graduate/ Post-Graduate in a related field such as Computer Science, IT, Electronics and Communications or a Cyber Security related field or MCA or equivalent qualification from recognized University. The suggested place of posting is Mumbai.

Here are the details of post/Grade/Vacancy/ Age/Selection Process/Place of Posting:

System Officer (Test Engineer): 2

System Officer (Web Developer): 1

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 1

System Officer (Project Manager): 3

Executive (Test Engineer): 10

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3

Executive (Web Developer): 1

Executive (Portal Administrator): 3

Senior Executive (Performance/Automation Test Engineer): 4

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): 2

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 4

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 1

The place of posting for above mentioned vacancies is Navi Mumbai.

More details regarding the vacancies are available at https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.