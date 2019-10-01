close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Devendra Fadnavis

SC allows prosecution of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases in election affidavit

The SC has allowed prosecution of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis under Section 125 of Representation of People Act.

SC allows prosecution of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases in election affidavit

In a major trouble for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a SC bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday dismissed the clean chit given to the senior BJP leader in the false affidavit case. The SC has allowed prosecution under Section 125 of Representation of People Act. The apex court also directed trial court to consider afresh the complaint filed by Satish Ukey alleging non-disclosure by Fadnavis of all pending criminal cases against him. 

On December 13, 2018, the SC had issued a notice to Fadnavis over alleged nondisclosure of pending criminal cases in election affidavit. It is to be noted that the clean chit to Fadnavis was given by Bombay High Court on May 3, 2018. The HC had upheld the trial court's order not to entertain Ukey's complaint against Fadnavis.

Fadnavis had contested from the South-West constituency in Nagpur in 2014 Assembly election. As per the rules laid down by Election Commission, he was required to disclose in his affidavit accompanying the nomination form, the details of criminal cases under Section 33A, both in which he stood convicted and those pending against him where a criminal court had taken cognizance.

After elections got over, Ukey accused Fadnavis of concealing information about two criminal cases where a trial judge had taken cognizance. These cases were – RCC No. 343 of 2003 (Madanlal Parate v Shashikant Hastak & Ors) involving forgery and RCC No. 231 of 1996 (Madanlal Parate v Devendra Fadnavis) involving an offence under criminal defamation. It is to be noted that charges were not framed in both the cases but Ukey said in his plea that since the Court of First Class Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur, took cognizance of the above cases, Fadnavis must have disclosed them. and by not doing so he was liable to face prosecution under Section 125A of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951.

Tags:
Devendra FadnavisSupreme Courtfalse affidavit
Next
Story

Niti Aayog releases School Education Quality Index; Kerala tops, UP worst performer

Must Watch

PT3M

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Shahpur, Kirni sectors, Indian Army retaliates