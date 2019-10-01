SC allows prosecution of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases in election affidavit

In a major trouble for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a SC bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday dismissed the clean chit given to the senior BJP leader in the false affidavit case. The SC has allowed prosecution under Section 125 of Representation of People Act. The apex court also directed trial court to consider afresh the complaint filed by Satish Ukey alleging non-disclosure by Fadnavis of all pending criminal cases against him.

On December 13, 2018, the SC had issued a notice to Fadnavis over alleged nondisclosure of pending criminal cases in election affidavit. It is to be noted that the clean chit to Fadnavis was given by Bombay High Court on May 3, 2018. The HC had upheld the trial court's order not to entertain Ukey's complaint against Fadnavis.

Fadnavis had contested from the South-West constituency in Nagpur in 2014 Assembly election. As per the rules laid down by Election Commission, he was required to disclose in his affidavit accompanying the nomination form, the details of criminal cases under Section 33A, both in which he stood convicted and those pending against him where a criminal court had taken cognizance.

After elections got over, Ukey accused Fadnavis of concealing information about two criminal cases where a trial judge had taken cognizance. These cases were – RCC No. 343 of 2003 (Madanlal Parate v Shashikant Hastak & Ors) involving forgery and RCC No. 231 of 1996 (Madanlal Parate v Devendra Fadnavis) involving an offence under criminal defamation. It is to be noted that charges were not framed in both the cases but Ukey said in his plea that since the Court of First Class Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur, took cognizance of the above cases, Fadnavis must have disclosed them. and by not doing so he was liable to face prosecution under Section 125A of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951.