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NewsIndiaSC asks Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders to file fresh pleas on victory margin being less than deletion of votes in SIR
WEST BENGAL SIR

SC asks Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders to file fresh pleas on victory margin being less than deletion of votes in SIR

During the previous hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that he was pleased, as a citizen, to witness a high voter turnout, noting that public participation is essential to the democratic process. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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SC asks Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders to file fresh pleas on victory margin being less than deletion of votes in SIR(Image Credit: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday told the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) that it can file fresh pleas over claims that the victory margin in the 2026 West Bengal elections was less than the number of votes deleted during the SIR process. 

The observation came after senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, appearing for the TMC, argued in the court that the winning margin against TMC was less than the than the number of voters removed during the SIR adjudication process.

He also claimed that in 31 seats, victory margins were smaller than the number of voters deleted. 

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Also Read | West Bengal Election Voting 2026 highlights: Voter turnout over 91% in second phase

During the previous hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that he was pleased, as a citizen, to witness a high voter turnout, noting that public participation is essential to the democratic process. 

He further observed that when people recognise the power of their vote within a democracy and abide by the rule of law, they refrain from resorting to violence.

“People realise their power in a democracy their power of vote and they follow the rule of law. then they don’t indulge in violence,” CJI said.

Also Read | How a 'popular' Mamata Banerjee lost her fort to BJP - Suspended TMC leader's explosive revelation

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