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  • /SC asks Sonam Raghuvanshi to surrender in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, defers bail hearing till Thursday

SC asks Sonam Raghuvanshi to surrender in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, defers bail hearing till Thursday

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale asked Sonam's counsel to seek instructions on whether she was willing to surrender temporarily, observing that such a course would allow the trial court to record the evidence of public witnesses before the apex court reconsiders the question of bail.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
SC asks Sonam Raghuvanshi to surrender in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, defers bail hearing till Thursday
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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