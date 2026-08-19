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SC asks what Nilekani’s NEET committee has done so far, Centre says first meeting held today

The bench emphasised that the NTA needs stronger institutional expertise and technology. The Centre has been asked to submit an implementation timeline within three weeks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
SC asks what Nilekani’s NEET committee has done so far, Centre says first meeting held today
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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SC asks what Nilekani’s NEET committee has done so far, Centre says first meeting held today
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