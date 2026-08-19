/SC asks what Nilekani’s NEET committee has done so far, Centre says first meeting held today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 19) sought details of the steps taken by the government to implement recommendations aimed at overhauling the NEET examination system, including those made by committees led by K Radhakrishnan and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said reforms at the National Testing Agency (NTA) must become institutional rather than depend on individual officials. The court also called for technological changes and stronger infrastructure to ensure entrance examinations are conducted reliably.
The Centre told the court that the high-powered task force headed by Nilekani had been constituted to examine structural reforms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said its first meeting was held on Wednesday.
The court directed the education ministry secretary to file an affidavit within three weeks detailing the steps taken to implement the Radhakrishnan committee's recommendations, which the Nilekani-led panel was tasked with refining and expanding. The affidavit must also include a proposed timeline for implementation.
The bench said the Radhakrishnan committee had correctly identified the problem as systemic and stressed that the reforms needed to be embedded within the NTA.
“Radhakrishnan Committee has rightly said that this is a systemic problem, which needs to be institutionalized, and that is the most important part. On paper, the process looks completely good. But by the time one examination is over and the next examination comes, the circumstances have completely changed,” the bench said.
The judges said the NTA must have adequate infrastructure, manpower and technical capabilities to handle examinations.
The court was also said that recommendations under consideration include the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to strengthen examination security and reliability.
At the beginning of the hearing, Mehta outlined the safeguards used from printing NEET question papers to their delivery to candidates.
He said question banks are prepared with the involvement of several moderators who frame and review questions. They do not know which questions will eventually make it into the examination paper.
“There should not be one person who has the responsibility of deciding which 100 questions will appear in the paper. Therefore, several moderators are asked to prepare a question bank of 500 questions for a subject,” he said.
The SG said question papers are sent to designated printing presses monitored by CCTV cameras and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). They are transported under police protection and tracked using GPS before being stored in bank strong rooms.
On examination day, one set is selected and transported to centres under security. The sealed papers are opened in the presence of officials and students, with the process recorded on video.
However, the Supreme Court said these safeguards had already been examined by the Radhakrishnan committee.
The bench said the larger issue was whether the NTA could develop into a strong institution capable of conducting examinations consistently.
“Our responsibility is to ensure that there is a capable institution that the country can be proud of. If you do not institutionalise the system, experienced officers will keep getting transferred and their experience will not be fully utilised. Besides this, several technological changes also need to be introduced,” it said.
The judges referred to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as an example of an examination body that developed institutional expertise over time.
“Over time, UPSC continued to conduct examinations one after another and gradually developed institutional experience and expertise. The institution entrusted with conducting examinations must also keep improving and upgrading itself and develop into a capable and strong institution,” the bench said.
The top court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association through advocate Tanvi Dubey. One petition seeks the replacement of the NTA with a stronger autonomous body or its restructuring to ensure fair and smooth conduct of NEET-UG.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating allegations surrounding the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak. The apex court had declined to cancel the 2024 examination but issued directions on preventing and dealing with question-paper leaks and laid down criteria for when a public examination can be cancelled.
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