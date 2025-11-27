Student Grievance Sparks SC Audit: All Private & Deemed Universities Must Prove 'No-Profit, No-Loss' Principle

The Supreme Court of India, in a path-breaking order, has called for a comprehensive audit of all private, non-government, and deemed universities in the country. The order, which came after a student's complaint revealed deep-seated administrative flaws, commanded the Central Government, all states and Union Territories, and the UGC to file comprehensive affidavits detailing internal governance, financial operations, and founding principles of these institutions.

The move is to bring in more transparency and accountability in the higher education sector in India.

A sweeping audit was catalysed by the case of student Ayesha Jain, previously Khushi Jain. Her troubles in getting her name change officially recognized and updated by her university highlighted critical flaws in grievance redressal mechanisms.

"Ayesha Jain alleged that after her name change, her university failed to update records and refused to acknowledge her attendance, which resulted in serious academic repercussions," said the case record, illustrating how common slow or non-responsive grievance response mechanisms are in Indian higher education.

Governance Scrutiny and Operational Transparency

The Supreme Court demands the fullest foundational and operational disclosure from each institution in areas where, traditionally, there has been opacity:

Foundational Mandate: It was stipulated that affidavits had to be provided to outline, for each university, how it came to be established and the statutory provisions permitting its creation, as well as any privileges or financial concessions coming from the state.

Governance Structure: The Court needs all individuals in positions of authority to be identified, the structure of decision-making entities, and the exact manner used in selecting the top officials.

Student/Faculty Operations: Details are needed regarding open and nondiscriminatory policies for admission and faculty selection and the administrative arrangements for monitoring day-to-day academic operations.

Focus on Finance: Checking 'No-Profit, No-Loss'

Particular scrutiny has been given to financial transparency. The Supreme Court is seeking to examine the "no-profit, no-loss" principle hitherto proclaimed by the private universities:

Fiscal Verification: Programs have to provide documentation to confirm fiscal policies are indeed put into practice. The audit will find out whether university money is being diverted into personal enrichment or being spent outside of officially legitimate academic activities.

Expenditure Review: This is an in-depth examination of salaries, staff benefits, and non-academic expenditure.

Direct Accountability For UGC Oversight

The Court has placed direct accountability on the regulatory body, the UGC.

Regulatory Enforcement: The UGC is directed to explain not only its regulatory framework but also the practical enforcement of those rules across the institutions it oversees.

Non-Delegable Mandate: As a rare precedent for direct regulatory accountability, the Supreme Court made it clear that an affidavit has to be signed by the Chairman of UGC himself, and not by any subordinate officer. The intervention will be considered complete when accessible and effective grievance resolution systems for students and staff are proven to exist, and complaints are resolved in a timely manner, such that no struggles of an individual student serve as a symbol of broad systemic failures.

