Supreme Court

SC bars construction related to Central Vista project, allows foundation-laying of new Parliament building

SC on Monday expressed displeasure over the way the Central government is going ahead with construction work of the Central Vista. 

SC bars construction related to Central Vista project, allows foundation-laying of new Parliament building

In a significant development, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday (December 7) expressed displeasure over the way the Central government is going ahead with construction work of the Central Vista. 

Hearing on a bunch of petitions, the apex court observed that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the Central Vista Project till the hearing in this matter is on.

The SC, however, allowed the Centre to proceed with the paperwork of the project and also the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed new Parliament building on December 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The SC expressed unhappiness over Centre's decision to move ahead "aggressively" with the construction projects in Central Vista even when the issue of legality of the project was sub-judice.

"We though we we are dealing with a prudent litigant and deference will be shown. Just because there is no stay it does not mean that you can go head with everything," Justice A M Khanwilkar told the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

