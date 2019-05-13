close

Supreme Court

SC Collegium recommends appointment of Chief Justices in four High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Chief Justices to the High Courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Chief Justices to the High Courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Justice DN Patel was recommended as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court while the names of Justices AA Kureshi (Madhya Pradesh High Court), V Ramasubramanian (Himachal Pradesh High Court) and RS Chauhan (Telangana High Court) were also put forth.

Last month, the Collegium had also recommended Chief Justices of three other High Courts in the country. Justice Krisha Murari was recommended as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court while Justice Yaqoob Mir was recommended as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Justice Ramalinga Sudhakar was recommended as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

(Reporting by Manish Shukla/Zee Media Bureau)

