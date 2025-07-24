BREAKING: Supreme Court To Re-Examine Delhi-NCR Vehicle Ban, Considers Plea For BS-VI Exemption
The Supreme Court will hear a crucial application on July 28 challenging Delhi-NCR's blanket age-based vehicle ban, arguing for BS-VI compliant vehicles to be exempt.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an application challenging the blanket age-based ban on vehicles in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), specifically seeking permission for vehicles compliant with Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards to operate.
